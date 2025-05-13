NITDA partners UK varsity to deepen digital research

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Tuesday partnered Lancaster University, United Kingdom to deepen research in digital transformation in Nigeria.

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, said this while receiving a delegation from Lancaster University, led by Professor Kirk Semple, Director of International Research in Abuja.

Inuwa said the partnership would harness innovation for sustainable national growth and youth empowerment.

The visit also focused on exploring avenues for strategic collaboration under the Research and Innovation Partnership for Entrepreneurship (RIPE) programme.

RIPE is an initiative aimed at leveraging academic research and innovation to spur entrepreneurial development and economic transformation.

Inuwa noted that Africa broadly faced a significant research investment gap that continued to hinder the continent’s progress towards building knowledge-based economies.

“For us to build a robust and sustainable economy, we need to invest in research.

“Many Nigerian farmers lack access to critical data and digital tools that could revolutionise productivity and resource efficiency.

“Research and Development (R&D) are foundational to solving such sector-specific challenges and for informed policies and regulations that can accelerate digital transformation,” he said.

Inuwa further outlined NITDA’s focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), blockchain, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

According to him, the technologies hold vast potential for solving local problems and creating new economic opportunities.

He further said their goal was to create a vibrant technology-research ecosystem that united the academia, industry, government, entrepreneurs, and risk capitalists.

The NITDA boss further emphasised the need to align university curricula with real world industry demands, while encouraging institutions to develop talent capable of addressing practical challenges through innovation.

He said they placed strong emphasis on research which would help for developing effective policies, regulations that drive real change in the ecosystem.

Inuwa also said the meeting marked a significant step in NITDA’s commitment to international collaboration, aligning with the broader objectives of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the renewed hope agenda is helping position Nigeria to take a leadership role in the global digital economy through research-led innovation.

Professor Kirk Semple, earlier, highlighted Lancaster University’s global research reputation and its commitment to strategic collaborations that delivered societal value.

He described the (RIPE) programme as a vehicle for knowledge mobilisation moving beyond academic theory to practical application.

“Universities today are under pressure to demonstrate value beyond knowledge creation.

“Strategic partnerships like this with NITDA helps ensure research informed policy, supports innovation, and drives meaningful change in communities,” Semple said.

He also underscored the role of innovation in bridging the gap between the academia and society.

The director noted that universities served as critical hubs for organisations especially those lacking R&D capabilities, to access expertise and resources necessary for solving global issues like climate change, public health and technological inequality.

He said it was important creating diverse, long-term networks that foster cooperation across sectors, emphasising that the true measure of success is its sustained impact.