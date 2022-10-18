NITDA partners Google to train MSMEs on business improvement, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Google Nigeria is announcing the launch of a Google Hustle Academy Bootcamp, 2022.

The Bootcamp is aimed at providing free online training for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to promote career skills and improving business operations, thereby helping small businesses to be repositioned and increase their revenue generation.

“We are excited about this partnership with Google Nigeria, in line with our initiative of building the capacity of one million software developers by the end of 2023,” said Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, Director General/CEO of NITDA.

“The programme will assist small businesses grow by increasing revenue, positioning for investment, and building sustainable businesses for the future.”

Similarly, the Head of Brand Reputation, Google Nigeria, Mr. Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said, “We are excited to collaborate with NITDA to empower MSMEs to plan their digital marketing strategies, create business growth plans, identify new markets, access funding opportunities and pitch success.

“The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector is a backbone for economic growth and a major provider of employment opportunities in a country.”

Aderemi-Makinde noted that

according to the National Bureau for Statistics, SMEs have contributed about 48% to Nigeria’s GDP in the last five years. However, despite this significant contribution to Nigeria’s economy, challenges persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector. These include inadequate understanding on how to leverage digital tools for business growth, poor planning and management skills.

He stressed that to address these challenges, NITDA has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).

According to him, in furtherance to provide massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA has kick started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country. “Therefore, the NITDA-Google Hustle Academy Bootcamp will enable MSMEs to maximize their potentials and key into existing opportunities for socio-economic development.

“To ensure smooth and successful programme implementation, the following eligibility criteria for entry into the Bootcamp are set out:

“Business Maturity: MSMEs with an existing business plan, with defined product/service offering and willing to scale up;

“Size of Operations: Businesses that have at least two full time employees and have been operating for over twelve months; and

“Revenue generated: Businesses that have generated profit in the last 12 months or 1-3 months away from break even,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

