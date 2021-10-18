NITDA organises capacity training  for 50 ICT reporters

October 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Technology 0



Nigeria Information  Technology  Development  Agency  (NITDA) on   began a five-day capacity training  to upskill 50 members of Nigeria  Information  Technology  Reporters Association  (NITRA).

The Director- General, NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said in his address at the training in Lagos  that the initiative to upskill journalists from NITRA was in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

Inuwa said it was also  the of NITDA on Digital Literacy and Skills and the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan to 2024.

According  to him, it is to intervene in the development of digital technology by supporting, promoting and facilitating digital skills and literacy programmes and the development of innovative solutions for adoption and in every facet of national life.

Inuwa, who was represented by Mrs Chinyere Nwankwo, manager, Digital architecture, said that the training  would also improvement  of trust, confidence and security mode of media production and delivery.

He said that the training  would also provide digital capacity  for the management, storage and retrieval of digital information  and content security.

According  to him, the training  will further shape the technological understanding of the participants needed in reporting the industry as well as their digital  skills.

‘’It will ICT journalists in news gathering  and fact checking  in this era of fake news.

‘’ In this our dynamic ICT world,  several trends such as growing digitisation,  interconnectedness  and convergence are often discussed by experts as well as laymen.

‘’Information  and Communication  Technology  journalists  play a significant  part in disseminating,  explaining  and interpreting  these new technologies and in facilitating our understanding  of future trends,’’ he said.

According  to him, it will also educate both their audience and developers they cover because digital literacy  is now more important  than ever.

Inuwa said that the ability to find, evaluate, utilise and create information using digital technology includes areas such as online security, online communication responsibility, and digital ethics.

He said that most positions today required technological knowledge and organisations must provide training and education on ICT or risk having the workforce being left behind.

The D-G said that the employees with digital literacy skills were more competent in their work, as they easily identified important information, data, patterns and used them efficiently.

According to him, this is important because we are constantly being disrupted by new information and digital literacy skills.

He said the skills also allowed workers to technology to collaborate and connect with each other and thus strengthen teamwork.

He, however, urged that the  capacity  training  should be effectively  applied to improve  services in the industry and Nigeria at large.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,