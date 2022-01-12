NITDA opens online portal for PLWDs from South-South

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has notified the public on the opening of portal and inviting Nigerians from the South-South region and living with disability to apply for a 5-day training program on digital skills and entrepreneurship.

The Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar disclosed that this effort is in line with actualization of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy NDEPS mandate of attaining 95% digital literacy by 2030.

According to her, the program is the combination of execution of two initiatives from the seven NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan SRAP 2021-2024, which are Digital Transformation and Digital Literacy and Skills.

“Digital Transformation enables the facilitation of digital inclusion program for people living with disabilities (PLWDs) and other digitally excluded people aimed at increasing the level of digitization and digitalization across both public and private sectors.

“Meanwhile, Digital Literacy and Skills is focused on massive training of Nigerians from all works of life to increase the rate of digital literacy and skills among Nigerians and create a pool of global competitive human capital towards the drive of digital transformation in the public and private sector.

“The two pillars promote the creation of capacity building schemes for digital entrepreneurship,” she stated.

Umar further stated that the capacity building program would take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She urged interested participant to indicate by filling the application form on http://plwd.nitda.gov.ng beginning from 10am on Tuesday 11th January 2022 and closes by midnight of Tuesday 18th January 2022.

