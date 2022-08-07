NITDA opens one million developers training registration portal

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is calling interested Nigerians to apply for its much-awaited training programme on software development (NITDA Developers Group, NDG).

The project which would be undertaken through NITDA’s subsidiary, National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) situated in Wuye District, Abuja, is in partnership with relevant stakeholders in the ecosystem aimed at making Nigeria the hub of digital talents in Africa and the world at large.

The programme is in line with National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of the Federal Government, and NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024) pillar of Emerging Technologies.

In a statement, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relationship, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar said the trainees will go through a series of coaching, and lectures to develop programming skills in Python for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics and Data Science.

She revealed that the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, has directed NCAIR to run the programme under 24/7 operation schedule within the Centre, including an internship programme that will provide intensive training to Nigerian youths with the goal of producing software developers.

“NDG Training is divided in to two batches (A&B). Batch A will run from Monday to Wednesday, Batch B will run from Thursday to Saturday, and Sunday will be independent study day, and Certificates will be issued to the students/trainees at the conclusion of the programme.

“Classes will be held six (6) days a week in 3 clusters (24 students each), with 12-hour sessions for independent study and working on exercises and projects between 8pm and 8am daily.

“Who can apply?

· Nigerian Youth residing or has an accommodation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; including NYSC Corps Members, Secondary School Students and Undergraduates who are on holiday.

· Graduates and any other individual that wishes to acquire intensive digital skills.

· Participants must be at least 15 years old.

“Kindly note that the training will take place physically in ABUJA

“Interested Applicants should please visit: https://bit.ly/3zUuBY1 to get their slot.

“For more information, contact [email protected]; or 08178778499, 08178778501,” she stated

