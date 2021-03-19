NITDA, NEPC seek partnership to promote  Nigeria’s digital economy –NITDA DG

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General, National Information Development Agency (NITDA), restated the agency’s commitment to promote technological innovation and the digital economy.


Inuwa made the commitment in Abuja, on Friday, when  he received the Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, who visited him.


He said NITDA was willing to partner with the NEPC and other stakeholder agencies, to create a viable and innovative ecosystem capable of stimulating sustainable technological innovation.


The NITDA helmsman said the  agency’s initiatives were targeted more at Innovation Driven Enterprises (IDEs).


“We have this focus because of IDEs’ long benefits in the market, they are game changers for jobs and wealth creation.


“We hope to have a partnership and stakeholder collaboration will promote the export of the digital economy.


“To achieve job and wealth creation, using digital , we need key stakeholders that are willing to transform ideas productivity,” he said.


Inuwa also said that NITDA had been working with different organisations to achieve a sustainable digital economy through technological innovation and entrepreneurship support schemes.


He urged youths across the country to acquire digital skills and create an innovation culture in the interest productivity and wealth creation.
“Academic qualifications are no longer enough to provide jobs and create wealth in today’s competitive world.


“As a body, we identify and select start-ups to get mentorship and training, we connect them with investors and corporate organisations for job creation,” he said.


Earlier, Awolowo, said the resident Muhammadu Buhari-led government had done well rebranding the Ministry of Communications, to include digital economy.


He said the government could achieve more diversifying information and artificial intelligence, adding that proposed areas of partnership with NITDA could include, export of ICT infrastructure, youth training and job creation.


He also said that the two bodies could partner in the areas of a diaspora export programme, and smart agriculture.(NAN)

