Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has restated the agency’s commitment to promote technological innovation and the digital economy.



Inuwa made the commitment in Abuja, on Friday, when he received the Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, who visited him.



He said that NITDA was willing to partner with the NEPC and other stakeholder agencies, to create a viable and innovative ecosystem capable of stimulating sustainable technological innovation.



The NITDA helmsman said that the agency’s initiatives were targeted more at developing Innovation Driven Enterprises (IDEs).



“We have this focus because of IDEs’ long term benefits in the global market, they are game changers for jobs and wealth creation.



“We hope to have a partnership and stakeholder collaboration that will promote the export of the digital economy.



“To achieve job and wealth creation, using digital technology, we need key stakeholders that are willing to transform ideas into productivity,” he said.



Inuwa also said that NITDA had been working with different organisations to achieve a sustainable digital economy through technological innovation and entrepreneurship support schemes.



He urged youths across the country to acquire digital skills and create an innovation culture in the interest productivity and wealth creation.

“Academic qualifications are no longer enough to provide jobs and create wealth in today’s competitive world.



“As a body, we identify and select start-ups to get mentorship and training, we connect them with investors and corporate organisations for job creation,” he said.



Earlier, Awolowo, said the resident Muhammadu Buhari-led government had done well by rebranding the Ministry of Communications, to include digital economy.



He said the government could achieve more by diversifying into information technology and artificial intelligence, adding that proposed areas of partnership with NITDA could include, export of ICT infrastructure, youth training and job creation.



He also said that the two bodies could partner in the areas of a diaspora export programme, and smart agriculture.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

