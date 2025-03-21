NITDA, MTN Foundation Collaborate to Boost Digital Literacy

As part of efforts to reform the economy for sustained and inclusive growth, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa, has called for a collaborative partnership between NITDA and the MTN Foundation to promote digital literacy and capacity building in Nigeria.

Inuwa made this call during a courtesy visit by MTN Foundation delegation, led by Odunayo Sanya, at the Agency’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The Director-General emphasised the importance of synergy in fostering digital literacy and advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda of promoting industrialisation to create a dynamic and diverse economic landscape.

He noted that NITDA’s initiative, DL4ALL, aims to achieve 95% digital literacy across the country by the year 2027. “This aligns with the Agency’s strategic pillar of fostering digital literacy and cultivate talents,” he noted.

Inuwa also highlighted NITDA’s dedication to developing a digital literacy framework based on UNESCO and DigiCom standards, adding that the Agency is collaborating with stakeholders to create a three-phase curriculum for primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, with a focus on prioritising skills over certifications.

The MTN Foundation shares similar goals and currently offers online programmes featuring over 4,000 courses, with 2,000 young Nigerians already registered.

Mr. Sanya commended NITDA’s initiatives and invited the Agency to unveil its academy platform on April 17th of this year.

Both organisations have agreed to establish a committee to efficiently achieve their shared objectives. This partnership is expected to drive digital literacy and capacity building in Nigeria, aligning with the country’s national development agenda.