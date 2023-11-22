NITDA launches female ICT programme to bridge gender tech gap.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Wednesday, launched the female founder training programme to ensure inclusivity and bridge technology gender gap.

The training was initiated by the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), a subsidiary of the NITDA in Abuja.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, at the launch of the training programme, said it was part of their activities to deepen digital literacy and equip women with skills required in the tech ecosystem.He said the initiative was aimed at supporting, empowering women to leverage digital technologies for building viable and scalable businesses.“This training programme is dedicated to discovering and highlighting innovative and technology-based concepts, ideas and solutions created by women in Nigeria.“The goal is to bridge gender disparities in the technological industry and encourage the creation of digital employment opportunities for women,” he said.

Inuwa recalled that within two weeks of announcing the call for participation, 7,151 applications from across the states were received.According to him, it showed the overwhelming interest that underscores the untapped potential and enthusiasm that exists among Nigerian women in the field of technology.“The response to our call was amazing and participants underwent a meticulous three-stage selection process to ensure the best fit for the programme.

“At the end of this rigorous process, I’m proud to announce that 12 successful candidates emerged, and they have been strategically chosen to represent each of the six geopolitical zones,” he added.

He further said that the idea encompassed identifying and showcasing innovative tech-based ideas and solutions developed by Nigerian females.He said that the agency would promote and support these tech-based ventures founded by women which would bridge gender gaps that existed in the tech ecosystem.

Inuwa was represented by Dr Amina Sambo-Magaji, Ag. Director, Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Department.Also, the Ag. National Coordinator of ONDI, Mr Yakubu Musa, acknowledged that women in tech were changing the narrative with a keen interest in innovative businesses that was shaping their lives.

Musa noted that the programmed would focus on empowerment, diversity, growth and network building to equip aspiring female entrepreneurs with practical skills, resources needed for building and nurturing start-ups.He said they would be taken through series of workshops, mentoring sessions and networking opportunities.

“Business growth is not a mere goal, it is a commitment to guiding start-ups and we aim for sustainability and profitability.“We are also looking at the creation of opportunities that ripple through communities, leading to the creation of jobs and empowerment,’’ he said.Musa pointed out that ONDI was ready to forge a network alliance of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors, a relationship that would fuel innovation and access to essential resources.

According to him, it will build a community of tech experts for the advancement of the country (NAN)

