NITDA, JICA Launch “IgniteHer” Bootcamp to Empower Women Entrepreneurs 

In a bid to bolster women’s entrepreneurship in Nigeria, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has kicked off the “IgniteHer” Entrepreneurship Bootcamp in Abuja, a five-day intensive program designed to empower and uplift women entrepreneurs across the nation.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, the NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE represented by the Special Adviser on Strategic Partnerships, Mrs. Iklima Musa, emphasised the critical role of the programme in advancing gender equality, pointing out how it fosters economic inclusion, innovation, and digital transformation.

He said, “as we celebrate the globally recognised International Women’s Day/month, we are reminded that empowering women is not just about equity it is about unlocking the full potential of our societies. The theme of this year’s celebration resonated deeply with the mission of the Bootcamp, which is to empower women entrepreneurs for a brighter future.”

He extended his appreciation to JICA for their unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and sustainable development in Nigeria, noting that the collaboration exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in driving meaningful change.

While quoting Ravi Shankar’s sentiment regarding women’s vital role in society, Inuwa said “Women shape our world, drive innovation, foster inclusivity, and inspire future generations. It is in this spirit that the IgniteHer Bootcamp is aptly themed ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for a Brighter Future.”

He explained that the Bootcamp is designed to address the unique challenges women face in entrepreneurship, including gender gaps in digital literacy and limited access to financial resources. Over the next five days, participants will gain foundational business skills, scaling strategies, sustainability practices, and strategic planning tools.

“At NITDA, we recognise that empowering women in business is a strategic imperative for national development. Women entrepreneurs are key drivers of economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation,” Inuwa noted.

He expressed gratitude to the partners, mentors, and facilitators for their dedication and encouraged them to sustain their commitments to empowering women and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Inuwa encouraged them to embrace the experience with an open mind, a spirit of collaboration, and a determination to excel. He said, “This Bootcamp is your opportunity to refine your skills, expand your horizons, and connect with mentors and peers who will support your journey.” He added, “The future belongs to those who dare to dream, innovate, and take bold steps toward their goals. This is your moment to shine.”

In his remarks, the JICA’s representative Nao Fuwa, expressed his delight at the partnership and the opportunity it presented to Nigerian women. According to him, “this is a great opportunity for women.”

Fuwa encouraged the women entrepreneurs to fully participate in the Bootcamp, emphasising the importance of active engagement urging them to “ask questions, be interactive, and enjoy the event.”

He further stressed the broader impact of the program, stating, “this event will not only shape you, but will shape the vision of Nigeria’s economy.”

The “IgniteHer” Bootcamp aims to be a catalyst for sustainable and transformative change, measured by the tangible impact it creates in the lives and communities of the participants. The program will focus on bridging the structural barriers that women entrepreneurs face, fostering a more inclusive and equitable digital economy in Nigeria.