NITDA is committed to bridging digital divide, digital literacy, equitable access to technology – DG

By Stanley Nwanosike

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), says it is committed to bridging digital divide, enhancing digital literacy, and ensuring equitable access to technology for all Nigerians across all locations.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdulahi, said this on Thursday in Enugu during a Stakeholders’ Engagement and Eco-System Development Programme, with the theme: “Creating Opportunities, Breaking Boundaries Towards Digitalisation and Entrepreneurial Evolution”.

Abdulahi, represented by a Director, Mr Babajide Ajayi, noted that in the quest for digitalisation, inclusivity must be our guiding principle, adding that the true measure of digital success lies not just in the strides made by some, but in the progress achieved by all.

According to him, bridging the digital divide, enhancing digital literacy, and ensuring equitable access to technology are vital components of “our journey as an Agency with clear-cut mandate”.

“NITDA is currently drafting the National Digital Equality Strategy for Women (NDESW), which seeks to ensure equitable access and opportunities in the digital environment, empowering women to fully participate in the digital economy.

“Also, the National Digital Skills Strategy (NDSS) is a strat

egic road-map that will aid digital literacy and talent development in Nigeria,” he said.

The director-general said that digitalisation is when digital technology becomes a part of every aspect of society, including causing big changes in industries and innovations.

He explained that digitalisation changes “the way we do business, takes care of our health, educates ourselves, and even govern, adding that it changes things for the better, eliminates obstacles, and creates new chances.”

On the theme, Abdulahi said that NITDA stands as a beacon of guidance in providing an enabling environment, a framework of support, and a platform for collaboration that empowers all stakeholders to be catalysts of change.

The director-general said that the Agency would be made available to the stakeholders and “our doors are open to partnerships that pave the way for a digitally empowered future”.

“Therefore, we view this meeting as a veritable platform to pool knowledge, experience, and expertise, and to co-create solutions, articulate strategies, and extend our services to all stakeholders, especially at the grassroots.

“Consequently, the objectives of the programme are to offer our stakeholders in the State ICT eco-system the opportunity to express their views and opinions on matters related to the Agency’s implementation of its mandate.

“They also provide an avenue for sensitisation, familiarisation and enhancement of the working relationship between the Agency and the key IT Stakeholders at the state level, and establish a sustainable model of collaborations and consistent channels for feedback and the exchange of ideas,” he said.

The director-general charged the stakeholders to take the lead and be the architects of a future where opportunities are abundant, boundaries are shattered, and every entrepreneur’s vision finds a productive ground to flourish.

In a keynote address, Gov. Peter Mbah said that the current administration had a vision to position Enugu State among the top three states in Nigeria, not just in terms of Trade, Investment, and Industry, but as a digital powerhouse.

Mbah, represented by the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Mrs Adaora Chukwu, noted that NITDA’s mission aligns seamlessly with the state’s vision, adding that NITDA expertise to foster a digital Nigeria makes it an invaluable partner to the state.

The governor said: “We have initiated a series of transformative steps to bolster our digital presence.

“From spearheading e-governance reforms and digitising our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to introducing our state-of-the-art Data centre, expanding a robust fiber optic network across our state and empowering our youth with essential tech skills, we are charting a course towards a digital renaissance.

“But beyond infrastructure, we are fostering an environment where innovation thrives. Our process automation systems which ensures a Certificate-of-Occupancy generation within 72 hours, is a testament to our commitment to ease of doing business”.

Dr Micheal Edeh, State Chairman of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Enugu State Chapter, appreciated NITDA for the engagement of the technology stakeholders, answering critical questions on policies as well as forging connectivity among stakeholders and NITDA officials. (NAN)

