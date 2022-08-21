NITDA, IMPR shortlisted for Digital Communication Award in Germany





The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been shortlisted for the Digital Communication Awards (DCA) for its campaign on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity.

The NITDA campaign is shortlisted in the highly competitive Public Affairs category and will square up against campaigns from the likes of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), PLMR Communication of the United Kingdom, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Wirtschaftskammer Österreich and IHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Kiel, Germany.

The DCA hosted by Quadriga University of Applied Sciences, Germany, was launched in 2011 as competition in online communications on both practical and academic levels. An expert jury formed by leading practitioners and academics review outstanding online projects and campaigns.

Confirming the nomination in an email, the DCA Manager, Valentina Neumair wrote: “I am very happy to inform you that your project ‘Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity’ has been shortlisted in the category of Public Affairs for the Digital Communication Awards 2022! CONGRATULATIONS!”

“The jury meeting will take place on 1 September (from 09:00 to 15:00 CEST) and on 2 September (from 09:00 to 13:00 CEST). The meeting will be completely digital. The jury members will be divided in groups on Microsoft Teams. The nominees will present their projects one after another in a Microsoft Teams video call.”

The NITDA’s campaign executed by Image Merchant Promotion (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, involved the creation of an online portal, media coverage, weekly well-researched articles and a book presentation.

The campaign which culminated into a book, “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria” authored by Inyene Ibanga examines and highlights the roles of regulatory bodies in promoting the use of Information Technology (IT) in all spheres. It also explores ways in which the country is not left behind on the deployment of technology tools in providing solutions to economic challenges.

The campaign endorsed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Ibrahim Pantami, enhances a positive perspective on Digital Innovation and Digital Economy and encourages the participation of critical stakeholders, investors and startups to key into the sector which later records an unprecedented contribution to the GDP.

The NITDA campaign won the Spokespersons Communication Award (SCA) 2021 and SABRE Certificate of Excellence at the Conference of African Public Relations Association (APRA) in Dar Salaam Tanzania 2022.

Notable brands among the shortlisted finalists for other categories of the Digital Communication Awards include the Council of Europe, Romanian Police, Qatar Tourism, FDI World Dental Federation, American Express, Nelson Mandela University, Al Jazeera Media Network, European Investment Bank, Daikin Air Conditioning Italy and United Grand Lodge of England.

Others are Bayer AB, Vodafone, Fazer Confectionery, McDonald’s Deutschland, Michelin, Roche, Siemens, EU Global Climate Change Alliance, PUMA SE, DHL Parcel, Coca-Cola HBC, BMW Group, Mitsubishi and Instagram.

