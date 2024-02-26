NITDA, foundation donate digital centre to College of Nursing Sciences in Edo

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Richard George Foundation, has donated a digital economy centre to Edo state government-owned nursing college.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiary college is Sancta Maria Catholic College of Nursing Sciences, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.



The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said the donation was part of the agency’s strategic objectives of harnessing the power of technology to transform lives and shape the future of education.

Inuwa was represented by the agency’s Deputy Director Research and Development, Sir Lawrence Dirisu.



According to Inuwa, the digital economy centre is made up of computers, furniture, internet connectivity, printers, photocopy machines, air conditioners, solar power, generator, all equipment needed for a centre to function.

“The donation is in line with one of our strategic objectives of establishing and nurturing key alliances with public and private sector organisations, academia and international bodies as contained in our strategic roadmap and action plan 2024-2027.



“This partnership is our commitment to the spirit of innovation, progress and service to humanity.

“The donation of this centre by NITDA in collaboration with Richard George Foundation underscores our shared commitment in line with Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy’s blueprint as envisioned in Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,’’ he said.

“With today’s digital age, access to technology and digital literacy has become more important than ever before.

According to him, the digital economy centre represents a beacon of opportunity for the students and staff of the college to provide them with tools, resources and expertise they need to thrive in an increasingly inter connected world.

The NITDA’s chief commended the foundation for its vision in advancing education and innovation as well as advancing the college for its excellence in healthcare education.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Richard George Foundation whose vision is to raise Africa’s change makers and the Catholic school of nursing for their commitment to excellent healthcare.

“It is through partnerships like this that we can truly make a difference in the lives of others and build a brighter future for all.

“Let us celebrate this momentous occasion with gratitude and optimism, knowing that digital economy centre will serve as a catalyst for positive change and transformation in the years to come,” he said.



The founder of the foundation, Mr Richard George, said the organisation was set up to touch humanity and raise young African change makers.

George said the donation was based on the need assessment by the college, urging the college to use the centre judiciously in order to encourage and inspire the foundation to do more.

He thanked NITDA for the donation of N30 million worth of equipment to the foundation in driving innovation and technology in the digital world.



“The foundation is on the verge of citing two digital economy centres in South East and Northern part of the country,” George said.

Also speaking, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, the Edo Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, said digital economy was solving problems using technology.



He commended the organisation for situating the centre in Edo and pledged the state government’s commitment to partner with the organisation through innovation and technology advancement.

“I must commend Richard George Foundation for the initiative and I am looking forward to seeing more people and more individuals to come into the digital space,” he said.

Responding, the proprietor of the college, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia thanked the foundation for the gesture.

Dunia, who is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, said the centre would impact adequate knowledge and improve students’ skills to meet demands of the present and future challenges in the society.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is to use the equipment diligently and they should be thankful to God that the equipment is available for their use and the use of their successors, ” Dunia said.

Also, Omosomi Obomhithelu, a student, thanked the foundation for the gesture. (NAN)

By George Edomwonyi