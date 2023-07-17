NITDA, forensic institute to collaborate on establishing cybersecurity lab in 2024

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Investigator of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) are set to collaborate to establish a Cybersecurity laboratory in 2024.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA gave the assurance on Monday in a statement issued by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations in Abuja.

Inuwa, while receiving CIFCFIN’s President, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbak and his team, said the collaboration was necessary to promote digital forensics,reinvigorate the tech ecosystem and mitigate cybercrimes in the digital space.

The director-general said that perpetrators of cybercrimes invested well on research,information technology,powerful tools to launch attacks and taking proactive steps to counter them was non-negotiable.

“We invested in other technologies such as the Digital Fabrication Lab (FABLAB 1.0) and other labs around the country but we are yet to build a Cybersecurity Laboratory.

“We already have in mind where it will be situated but we will need all relevant stakeholders to be part of it so that the design and implementation of the centre can be fast tracked.

“NITDA’s investment in the project would be done from next year, the centre will not be named as Forensics Lab but will also incorporate Cybersecurity into its nomenclature to cover other important areas of interest,” he said.

Inuwa decried the dangerous impact cybercrime had on the economy of the country, organisations and individuals, hence the need to build capacity for protection against the unscrupulous elements.

He also said that some organisations do not take into cognisance the need to ensure cybersecurity while developing their digital services which had fueled attacks by internet fraudsters.

“We should always design or digitise with security in mind in whatever we do because that is the only way we can be safe.

“NITDA has been proactive in taking critical measures toward protecting the cyber space through creating awareness, capacity building and infrastructure.

“Although we are doing our modest best in this regard, we know we cannot succeed in isolation, this explains why we welcome collaborations ,work with key stakeholders and other Sovereign Nations to achieve the best result,” he said.

According to Inuwa, there have been different Cybersecurity training programmes that have been held across Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs),adding that thousands of Nigerians have so far been trained both on the Cisco Academy and Coursera platforms.

He congratulated the group for the institute’s establishment Act of 2022 which was successfully signed into law on Dec. 23.

Gashinbak appealed for support with computers for the Nigerian College of Forensics and Fraud Investigators (NCFFI), technical assistance to deploy their combined e-portal and e-learning platforms as well as Postgraduate scheme and scholarship programmes.

He said the institute would be committed in the discharging its duties towards the success of the forged collaboration.(NAN)

