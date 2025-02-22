NITDA, Flutterwave, Alami Sign MoU to Accelerate Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed a strategic partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, and Alami a private limited liability company with focus on empowering young entrepreneurs and SMEs in the technology and creative industries through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive digital transformation and strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

This collaboration aligns with NITDA’s commitment to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and ensuring that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are equipped with the necessary tools to thrive in the digital era.

The partnership came following a meeting between NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, the CEOs of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, and Alami’s CEO, Ms. Olu White, to strengthen collaborations on FinTech innovation, digital literacy, infrastructure development, and promoting open-source technology.

The Parties will be working together to bridge the digital divide by promoting digital literacy, fostering fintech innovation, and creating an enabling environment for businesses to leverage secure and efficient financial solutions.

Speaking on the partnership, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, emphasised the significance of public-private collaboration in achieving Nigeria’s digital economy aspirations.

“Flutterwave’s innovative fintech solutions align with our vision for a thriving digital economy. Slow digital adoption among SMEs has been a major obstacle to economic growth, and through this collaboration, we aim to provide businesses with the resources and infrastructure needed to transition into the digital age,” he stated.

Inuwa also underscored the importance of strengthening NITDA’s engagement with key private sector players like Flutterwave to accelerate digital transformation.

“This partnership is a vital step towards achieving shared goals for digital transformation, showcasing our commitment to the betterment of Nigeria in line with the President’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

By equipping Nigerian businesses with the tools to embrace digital solutions, we aim to enhance economic growth, create job opportunities, and ensure inclusive access to the benefits of a digital economy. Together, we are committed to building a resilient and sustainable digital future for all Nigerians.

Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential to empower SMEs, sayinh “Many small businesses in Nigeria struggle to fully embrace digital solutions, and we believe that by providing seamless and secure payment technologies, we can help them scale with confidence. Our collaboration with NITDA reinforces our dedication to fostering a truly inclusive digital economy,” he said.

The partnership will focus on Strengthening Public-Private partnerships through Digital Payment Infrastructure and Technology Financing; Digital Nigeria Week 2025: Showcasing Payment Innovations, Workshops & Panel Discussions, Empowering SMEs & Startups, and Fostering Strategic Partnerships.

Furthermore, the MoU will focus on Collaboration on NITDA’s Key Initiatives like the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programmes, Digital Literacy and Skills Development, and Cybersecurity.

This collaboration represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward digital transformation, demonstrating NITDA’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable digital future for all Nigerians.