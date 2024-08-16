NITDA, FCT UBEB to Spark Digital Revolution in FCT Schools

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB) are joining forces to ignite a digital revolution in FCT schools.

The Director, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar, in a statement noted that the groundbreaking partnership would see 24 promising young minds from six FCT schools immerse themselves in a two-week intensive training programme focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Coding, and Robotics.

“The third edition of the Reality House competition, which is designed to stimulate creativity and problem-solving will host a dynamic group of 54 individuals – three students and a teacher from each of the eight schools, plus a 12-person support team.

“The programme, set to kick off on Saturday, August 17, 2024, aims to cultivate a new generation of tech-savvy problem solvers. Participants are drawn from JSS Tudun Fulani, JSS Narai Karu, JSS Karu, JSS Kubwa 1, JSS Abaji, JSS Kekeshi, JSS Dutse Alhaji 2, and JSS Pyakasa will compete in a reality house TV show-style competition, culminating in a head-to-head debate showcasing their newly acquired skills,” she stated.

Umar stated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of accelerating diversification through industralisation, digitalisation, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation and NITDA’s pillar of fostering digital literacy and creating a pipeline of tech talent. The NITDA’s Strategic Action and Roadmap Plan (SRAP) 2.0, which targets 70% digital literacy by 2027, is central to this partnership.

“By equipping these young students with AI, coding, and robotics skills, we are investing in the future of Nigeria.

“This collaboration with FCT UBEB is a significant step towards building a digitally empowered society,”said NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

According to the NITDA DG, the programme will not only enhance students’ academic performance but also instill essential life skills, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork.

“Winners will be rewarded with cash prizes and continued mentorship from NITDA and FCT UBEB.

“Previous editions of the reality show have yielded impressive results, including increased school enrollment and a growing interest in ICT among students and educators,” he said.