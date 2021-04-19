NITDA ensuring safe cyber space for national security – DG

The National Information Technology Agency () on Monday said it is building on national security through promoting a safe cyber space.

The Director-General of , Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said on the side lines at the news conference organised by the agency to commemorate its 20 years’ in Abuja.

The theme of the was “Growth and Resilience”, and was aimed at highlighting the achievements of the agency.

Inuwa said the agency, asides establishing regulations advanced the country’s IT sector, was contributing to national security by ensuring the cyber space was safe for users.

He explained national security was in two perspectives, which were the cyber security and other forms of security.

“When you talk about cyber security, we have achievements, we have achieved a lot in terms of containing cyber threats in the country.

“During the WannaCry Ransomeware attack in 2017 affected many businesses and countries globally, Nigeria was not affected

because of ’s role,’’ he said.

He further said that 95 per cent of cyber attack incidents were as a result of human failure which required awareness and strategies to avert them.

Inuwa said the major strategy would be educating citizens on the protection of their personal data and information.

According to him, that is why we came up with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) to help citizens protect and secure information.

He said “the regulation will also help our businesses to be secured and ensure trusted online platform because businesses are moving online today.

“For you to use a platform, you need to have the confidence that if you put your information in domain, it will be secured’’.

He added that the agency was also enforcing compliance to the NDPR as mandated by the agency’s Act.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities to mark NITDA’s 20 years’ would include unveiling of its new seven-pillar strategy.

