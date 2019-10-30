NITDA donates 100 laptops to Jigawa Varsity

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has donated 100 laptop computers to the Sule Lamido University, Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa, under the agency’s ICT Facilities Intervention Project.

Alhaji Sadiq Lawal, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, disclosed this on Wednesday, in Kafin Hausa.

Lawal said the laptops were delivered to the university by NITDA’s Scientific Officer, Mr Kehinde Owopetu, following a request put forward by the university.

He said the computers were received by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Lawan Sani-Taura, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Umar Maisaje.

He said Sani-Taura thanked NITDA for considering the university worthy of the intervention and promised to use the computers for their intended purposes.

The Director-General/CEO of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, in a letter made available on Wednesday, said the intervention was aimed at facilitating growth in innovation and promoting entrepreneurship.

Abdullahi, however, said the laptops were not meant for the university’s use alone, but also for its host community.

“The ICT facilities to be provided are for utilisation by the immediate community of the institution and environs; it does not belong to any individual.

“The institution is expected to create modalities for utilising the facilities. Please, assign a liaison officer for the implementation of this project,’’ Abdullahi said. (NAN)