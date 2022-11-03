NITDA, Domineum set to train 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Domineum Blockchain Solutions is announcing the launch of NITDA Blockchain Scholarship, 2022 Scheme.

A statement jointly signed by the Head Corporate Affairs, External Relations, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar and the Co-founder, Domineum Blockchain Solutions, Mohammed Jega disclosed that the programme is aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology for developing career skillset in the emerging technologies.

Announcing the scheme on the Blockchain-day of “Digital Nigeria” event held on the 26th October 2022, Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General/CEO of NITDA said the scholarship will help to “accelerate blockchain adoption in Nigeria and make Nigeria a global player in the blockchain industry”. He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the scholarship to become “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution”.

The scheme has Domineum Blockchain Solutions as the implementing partner and BSV Blockchain Academy as the course content provider.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr. Mohammed Jega, the co-founder of Domineum reiterated its commitment to delivering “quality education and equipping participants with the skills to build real-life blockchain solutions”. Similarly, Calistus Igwilo, the Course Coordinator and Country CTO of Domineum said that “blockchain will power the next generation data and the courses are carefully designed to equip participants with the right skills to become professionals and help shape the future of blockchain industry”

The program will be delivered through a hybrid mode (virtual and physical meetups) in all the states of the federation. Outstanding teams in the project phase stand the opportunity to join an incubation program in London while others will be exposed to the BSV Ecosystem where they can be involved with various projects.The scholarship is open to every Nigerian that is willing to put in a minimum of 20 hours per week, has access to laptop or desktop, show commitment and determination; no prior programming experience is required.

Application opens from 31st October to 28th November, 2022 and course starts on 1st December, 2022. Application link: https://bit.ly/nbbs2022

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The development of NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) is a strategic plan towards achieving the NDEPS.

In continuance to providing massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA have kick started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country. Therefore, the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship (NBS) programme will enable the participants gain new skills that will help them take their ventures to the next level. As blockchain technology is still in its infancy and heralds the fourth industrial revolution, this is an opportunity for Africa to bridge the technology gap with other continents by becoming early adopters and professionals in the blockchain industry.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is committed to implementing the National Digital economy policy for digital Nigeria. Their mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

The priorities of the Agency are Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills, Solid Infrastructure, Service Infrastructure, Digital Services Development and Promotion, Software Infrastructure, Digital Society and Emerging Technologies & Indigenous Content Development and Adoption.

Domineum Blockchain Solutions is a Distributed Ledger Technology Company that provides Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions. It was established to offer back-end solutions for partner start-ups and assist Governments and established Companies integrate Blockchain into their operations. The company’s Head Quarters is situated in London, UK, while its research and development (R&D) unit is in San Francisco, USA and Baze University Abuja, and the technology resource center is in Tallinn, Estonia.





