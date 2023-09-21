NITDA DG tasks stakeholders on mentorship

By Ibrahim Kado

Mr Kashifu Abdulahi, Director General (DG) National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called on stakeholders to mentor youths for effective development.

He made the call at the stakeholders engagement and ICT Ecosystem Development Programme, held in Yola on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Programme is “Creating Opportunities, Breaking Boundaries Towards Digitalization and Entrepreneurial Evaluation.”

Abdullahi, represented by Mr Oladejo Olawumi, Director, Standard Guidelines and Framework Department, said that promoting knowledge exchange was good for more development.

He said that the objective of the engagement was to offer the stakeholders the opportunity to express their views on the implementation of the agency’s mandate.

Inuwa said: “We are providing an avenue for sensitization, familiarization and enhancement of working relationship between the Agency and the key IT Stakeholders at the State level.”

The director general said that NITDA was drafting the National Digital Equality Strategy for Women (NDESW), which seeks to ensure equitable access and opportunities in the digital environment.

The strategy, he explained, would also assist in empowering women to fully participate in the digital economy.

According to him, the National Digital Skills Strategy (NDSS) is also a strategic roadmap that will aid digital literacy and talent development in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, commended the agency for its continuous contributions to the development of technology in the country.

Fintiri, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Auwal Tukur, also said that plans were under way to establish Adamawa Information Technology Development Agency (ASITDA).

The aim according to Fintiri, is for more development in the sector at the state level.

He said that the framework and the law had been established and they were awaiting passage from the State House of Assembly.

Fintiri also called on the stakeholders to fully participate and take advantage of the engagement for more development in the state and county at large.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chairman, Nigeria Computer Society, Adamawa chapter, expressed readiness to partner with the state government for more development to be recorded in the sector.

He, however, appreciated NITDA for the engagement and assured a sustained stronger partnership. (NAN)

