NITDA DG Champions Innovation as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Sustainable Growth

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa has underscored the pivotal role of innovation in driving Nigeria’s sustainable development, economic diversification, and global competitiveness.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa has underscored the pivotal role of innovation in driving Nigeria’s sustainable development, economic diversification, and global competitiveness.

Inuwa delivered this message during the 8th Annual Research Fair and Exhibition organized by Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

Represented by Engr. Ya’u Garba, Deputy Director of NITDA’s eGovernment and Digital Economy Development Department, Inuwa urged academia, industry leaders, and policymakers to embrace disruptive transformational innovation to address Nigeria’s challenges and unlock its vast potential.

Speaking on the theme “Disruptive Transformational Innovation: Shaping the Future,” he commended NSUK for hosting an event that aligns with Nigeria’s drive for knowledge-driven growth.

He emphasized that impactful innovations those that move from theoretical exploration to practical application are essential for reshaping industries, solving societal challenges, and advancing the nation’s progress.

Defining disruptive transformational innovation, Inuwa described it as a revolutionary force that redefines systems, processes, and products, creating entirely new paradigms to tackle challenges in unprecedented ways. According to him, unlike incremental innovation, which enhances existing frameworks, disruptive innovation introduces groundbreaking changes that reshape societal functions.

Highlighting historical examples such as the Printing Press, Steam Engine, and Electricity, Inuwa noted their transformative impact on human progress and called for similar revolutionary efforts to address contemporary issues.

“Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources offer immense opportunities for innovation-driven sustainable development. To fully leverage this potential, collaboration among academia, industry, and government is crucial,” he said.

Inuwa detailed NITDA’s commitment to fostering a robust innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as:

“National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA): A program designed to digitally transform agriculture.

“National Blockchain Adoption Strategy: Aimed at enhancing digital trust and transparency.

“National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: Focused on building a strong AI ecosystem in Nigeria.”

These programs, he explained, are part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to position Nigeria as a global leader in the knowledge economy.

He encouraged NSUK to deepen its focus on innovation by establishing hubs that nurture startups, fostering partnerships with industry stakeholders, and equipping students with critical technological skills. Such efforts, he noted, would not only empower the university community but also significantly contribute to national development.

Inuwa called for a collaborative approach to innovation, stressing the importance of bold investments and inclusive growth. He urged institutions to prioritize creativity and ensure that research outputs lead to tangible benefits for society.

He expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability not only to adopt global innovations but also to create groundbreaking solutions that can shape the future of Africa and the world.

“By embracing the transformative power of innovation, Nigeria can accelerate its journey toward sustainable development, economic diversification, and global relevance,” he concluded.