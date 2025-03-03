NITDA DG Calls for Industry Collaboration to Drive Nigeria’s Digital Future

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has called for enhanced industry collaboration to propel Nigeria’s digital transformation, stressing that innovation and policy are essential drivers of sustainable growth.

Speaking on his behalf, Dr. Aristotle Onumo, Director of Stakeholder Management and Partnerships at NITDA, delivered the address at The Omniverse Summit 2025 in Lagos. In his statement, Inuwa highlighted Nigeria’s potential to emerge as a global digital leader through cohesive efforts from all stakeholders.

With an internet penetration rate surpassing 55% and a digital economy projected to contribute over 20% to the nation’s GDP by 2030, Inuwa pointed out that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is experiencing exceptional growth. He cited homegrown fintech leaders like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Moniepoint as prime examples of how innovation is attracting billions in investment and revolutionizing the financial services landscape.

Inuwa further emphasized that beyond fintech, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are significantly influencing vital sectors including governance, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

To maintain this positive trajectory, Inuwa reiterated NITDA’s commitment to fostering innovation through investments in research and development, talent development, and startup support systems aimed at bridging the digital divide and promoting digital literacy.

Recognizing that no digital economy can thrive without adaptive policies, the NITDA DG underscored the importance of regulatory frameworks like the Nigeria Startup Act. This Act provides a structured approach to nurturing innovation in the country. He also highlighted the role of NITDA’s Regulatory Intelligence Framework, which ensures that its policies remain dynamic, intelligent, and responsive to the changing digital landscape. This framework aims to protect consumers while also enabling businesses to scale efficiently.

In addition, Inuwa stressed the need for robust data protection laws, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and AI governance strategies that foster responsible technology use.

“Collaboration is the glue that binds innovation and policy into tangible progress,” he stated. Inuwa emphasized the role of public-private partnerships in Nigeria’s digital transformation. He pointed to recent collaborations between the federal government and global tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta, as examples of the significance of strategic synergy.

He particularly pointed out the recent agreement between the federal government and Google, which is poised to position Nigeria as a global tech hub. The partnership will focus on infrastructure development, citizen upskilling, AI innovation, cloud adoption, and strengthening investment frameworks. This approach ensures that digital policies and initiatives align with global best practices while addressing Nigeria’s unique needs.

Inuwa also spoke about NITDA’s ongoing initiatives, including the Digital Literacy for All program, which is in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The program is aimed at achieving 70% digital literacy across the country by 2027. According to Inuwa, strengthening ties between industry and academia is critical in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications, thereby ensuring a digitally competent workforce.

Furthermore, Inuwa highlighted Nigeria’s active role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), presenting significant opportunities to position the country as a regional hub for digital trade and services. By harmonizing digital trade policies and leveraging strategic partnerships, Nigeria can unlock new markets and attract increased foreign investments.

In conclusion, Inuwa reaffirmed that Nigeria’s digital transformation requires bold decisions, innovative thinking, and strategic collaborations. He called on all stakeholders to unite and ensure that digital transformation becomes more than just a vision, but a driving force for sustainable economic growth.

“As the theme of this summit states, we are truly ‘Unified by Vision and Empowered by Collaboration.’ Let us seize this moment to build a Nigeria where technology serves as an equalizer, empowering every citizen, every business, and every sector,” he concluded.