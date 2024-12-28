NITDA DG Advocates Tech-Driven Policies to Boost State Economies

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has urged policymakers to leverage the unique resources of their states to foster economic prosperity and innovation.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop at FutureMap Academy in Hadejia, Jigawa State, themed “AI for Office Productivity, Design Thinking, Agriculture, Health, Education, Energy, and Climate Change,” Inuwa emphasized the importance of equipping young professionals with skills tailored to their state’s needs.

“Jigawa has a significant pool of computer science graduates,” he said. “Empowering them with the right skills and opportunities will enable them to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.”

Sharing his personal journey into digital transformation, Inuwa highlighted the role of mentorship in inspiring youths to pursue careers in technology. He advocated for policies that promote remote work competencies, showcasing success stories of Nigerians securing high-paying roles with global companies.

Inuwa also stressed integrating technology into critical sectors like agriculture, health, and education. “Effective service delivery starts with individual commitment and evolves into collective action,” he remarked.

He highlighted AI’s role in streamlining processes and improving productivity, citing examples such as Uber and Airbnb to demonstrate technology’s disruptive potential. He also suggested digitizing government services like land and birth certificate registration to reduce bureaucratic stress on citizens.

In a goodwill message, Huawei’s representative, Dr. Nihinlola Mary Fafore, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bridging Nigeria’s digital divide, especially in Northern Nigeria. She noted, “Through partnerships, Huawei aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and employability among young Nigerians.”

Dr. Rislan Abdulazeez Kanya, Technical Adviser to the Jigawa State Governor on ICT and Digital Economy, underscored the untapped potential of local human capital, emphasizing the importance of strategic policies to drive growth.

The workshop, organized by FutureMap Foundation in collaboration with NITDA, Huawei, Jigawa State, Cosmopolitan University, and Open School Initiative, sought to create a tech-driven work environment and foster sustainable economic growth.

FutureMap Foundation operates a physical training facility in Hadejia, providing tech education and skills acquisition programs to young people in partnership with public and private organizations.

The event called for continuous learning and collective efforts to advance technological innovation across Nigeria, with Jigawa poised as a potential hub for tech-driven development.

PRNigeria