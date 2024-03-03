NITDA DG Advocates Massive ICT Investment for Inclusive Digital Access

In a concerted effort to propel inclusive access to digital infrastructure and services, thereby laying the groundwork for the country’s technological advancement, Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), CCIE, has called for substantial investment in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aimed at fortifying the nation’s economy through the integration of digital technologies.

Inuwa made this call during a meeting with Ms. Edosio Uyoyo and Traore Toho Syevie, a delegation from the African Development Bank (AfDB) at the Agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation briefed Inuwa on various initiatives being implemented by the Bank, prompting a discussion on the role of ICT in a country’s development.

Inuwa emphasised that ICT is instrumental in creating opportunities, enhancing service delivery, fostering job creation, improving security, and revolutionising conventional approaches.

Speaking on NITDA’s commitment to this cause, Inuwa shared plans to construct additional Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and develop tailored modalities to meet the nation’s requirements, ensuring swift and accessible digital services for citizens nationwide.

Providing insights into NITDA’s strategic direction, Inuwa mentioned the agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2024-2027) 2.0, structured around eight pillars which include Fostering Digital Literacy and Cultivating Talents, Building a Robust Technology Research Ecosystem, Strengthening Policy Implementation and Legal Frameworks, Promoting Inclusive Access to Digital Infrastructure and Services, Enhancing Cybersecurity and Digital Trust, Nurturing an Innovative and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, Forging Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations, and Cultivating a Vibrant Organisational Culture with an Agile Workforce.

He added that the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap is in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s redefined priorities to “Accelerate Diversification through Industrialisation, Digitisation, and Innovation.

Speaking earlier, Ms. Edosio Uyoyo, the Principal ICT and Innovation Expert from the African Development Bank, lauded NITDA’s initiatives and programs across the country, acknowledging their transformative impact on operational efficiency and service delivery.

She disclosed that the Bank has a framework in place, covering the period from 2020 to 2024, and expressed the need for completion reports to guide future initiatives from 2025 to 2029.

“We are here for the completion reports to guide us towards planning for the next initiative of a four-year plan from 2025-2029. We want to know and understand key areas you are focusing on and we need the bank to prioritise support in order to meet up with ambitious targets at the end of the project time frame” she said.