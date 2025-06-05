‎NITDA DG Advocates Inclusive Tech Policies, Highlights 35 Million Nigerians With Special Needs‎‎

‎

‎

‎

‎



‎

‎

‎

‎In a renewed push for digital inclusion and empowerment, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, has called for the intentional integration of persons with special needs into Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

‎

‎Speaking during a strategic meeting with the Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), a disability advocacy group led by Executive Director Grace Jerry, Inuwa stressed the need for inclusive policies and programmes that reflect the realities of an estimated 35 million Nigerians living with special needs.

‎

‎“There is no way we can achieve 95% digital inclusion if we exclude 35 million Nigerians,” Inuwa said. “This meeting has brought to my attention the need to be more intentional in how we design our programmes.”

‎

‎The meeting, held at the agency’s corporate headquarters, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s priority of “Reforming the Economy for Sustained Inclusive Growth.” Inuwa reaffirmed NITDA’s commitment to broadening the scope of its initiatives and expanding access across the country.

‎

‎While noting that NITDA has previously conducted targeted training for people with special needs, the DG pledged to deepen these efforts, ensuring they are reflected in policy formulation and implementation.

‎

‎“Our facilities and recruitment processes already cater to people with disabilities to some extent,” he noted. “But now, we must go further to ensure that our programmes truly reflect this inclusion.”

‎

‎To institutionalise this approach, Inuwa proposed the inclusion of disability community representatives in national committees responsible for developing ICT standards, training curricula, and policy frameworks. Their input, he said, would help eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensure more effective implementation.

‎

‎He also suggested integrating special needs considerations into broader national initiatives such as the NYSC tech programmes, women-focused training cohorts, and national tech conferences—platforms that offer valuable opportunities for skills development, networking, and enterprise growth.

‎

‎“For us, it’s beyond just training. The real goal is empowerment—how we can help people use IT to grow their businesses and improve their lives,” Inuwa added.

‎

‎He invited organisations representing persons with disabilities to collaborate with NITDA in shaping a digital economy that works for all Nigerians. “Whatever you do, you need IT as a tool. So let’s make sure everyone, regardless of ability, is equipped to use it,” he concluded.

‎

‎Earlier in her remarks, Grace Jerry commended NITDA’s openness to dialogue and highlighted the pressing digital divide within the disability community, particularly among women in northern Nigeria.

‎

‎She urged the agency to ensure that the government’s target of achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030 includes adequate representation and involvement of people living with disabilities in both policy development and implementation.

‎

‎“Digital literacy is fast becoming a foundational skill for employment. Without deliberate inclusion, millions will be left behind,” Jerry warned.

‎

‎



Follow Us On WhatsApp