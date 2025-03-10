NITDA DG Advocates for Gender Inclusion in Digital Literacy Initiatives

As part of initiatives designed to strengthen the Focus on Education, Health and Social Investment through digital innovation and inclusive access to technology, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, has emphasised the critical importance of gender inclusion in digital literacy programmes across Nigeria.

The DG made this known while delivering a goodwill address at the Inauguration of Quality Education and Girl Child Initiatives (Luminah 2030), which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education at the Federal Secretariat Complex to create an inclusive, equitable, and high-quality education system.

This initiative is a key component of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) for Renewed Hope, which is centered around six critical priority areas: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEM-M), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Out-of-School Children, Girl Child Education, Data and Digitalization, and Education Quality Assurance.

The Luminah Girl Child Initiative, along with the broader Quality Education and Learning Outcomes Program, is dedicated to tackling the challenge of out-of-school children, with a strong emphasis on empowering young girls through education.

These initiatives are designed to reshape Nigeria’s educational landscape, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future filled with boundless opportunities.

The DG highlighted the necessity of empowering women through technology to drive national progress and underscored the role of education in societal transformation.

While stressing NITDA’s commitment to increasing digital literacy, particularly among women, to bridge the gender gap in STEM and technology related fields, he said “When you educate a man, you educate an individual, but when you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”

Disclosing that women represent less than 20% of the STEM workforce, and Nigeria reflects a similar disparity, Inuwa noted that achieving gender parity in tech would foster wealth creation and economic prosperity.

“In Nigeria, our women’s population is almost equal to the men’s population. So imagine leaving 50 percent of your population excluded in what you do, that’s going to be disastrous to us as a nation,” he added.

Inuwa stated that NITDA has been working closely with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women Affairs to implement gender-inclusive digital programs and that under the leadership of the Honorable Minister of Education, efforts are underway to embed digital skills and literacy into the curriculum from primary school to tertiary institutions.

He mentioned that beyond formal education, the agency has been extending its digital inclusion programmes to the informal sector by collaborating with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train women in markets, religious centres, and motor parks on digital literacy.

He revealed that these initiatives align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of diversifying Nigeria’s economy and increasing productivity through intensive digital training.

The ultimate objective, according to Inuwa, is to contribute towards making Nigeria a one-trillion-dollar economy by leveraging digital skills and inclusion.

“Our goal is clear, our resolve is stronger than ever, and we believe working together with the Ministry of Education, Women Affairs and our Ministry, will help us to infuse digital skills and literacy in whatever we do,” he concluded.

Conclusively, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, inaugurated 5 committees under Quality Education and learning and also, 5 committees under Luminah 20230 initiatives and urged the committee members to approach the responsibility with utmost dedication, professionalism, and a sense of purpose.

Other dignitaries present at the evet were, the Minister of Women Affairs, H.E. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, amongst others.