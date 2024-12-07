NITDA Commends Tech Giants for Adhering to Code of Practice

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has lauded the efforts of global technology companies, including Google, X, Microsoft, and TikTok, for their compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

Mrs. Hadiza Umar, fnipr, f.apra,

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, NITDA, stated that

the Code, jointly issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and NITDA, provides a framework for promoting online safety and effectively managing harmful content.

“According to the 2023 compliance report, the tech platforms have made significant progress in addressing user safety concerns, aligning with the Code and their respective community guidelines. The report highlighted the following key statistics:

“4,125,283 registered complaints were received by the platforms.

“65,853,581 content takedowns were executed.

” 379,433 instances of removed and re-uploaded content occurred following user appeals.

“12,099,633 accounts were closed or deactivated,” she stated.

Umar noted the positive impact of these efforts in fostering a safer and more responsible digital environment for Nigerians and non-Nigerians within the country.

“In addition to these achievements, data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that foreign digital companies, including social media platforms, contributed over N2.55 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion) in taxes during the first half of 2024. This growth highlights the effectiveness of robust regulatory frameworks in driving compliance and bolstering revenue in Nigeria’s digital economy,”she stated.

While applauding the progress, NITDA called for sustained collaboration and innovation to tackle emerging challenges in the digital space.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to strengthen user safety measures, enhance digital literacy, and promote trust and transparency.