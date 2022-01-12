NITDA commences training for 280 artisans, underserved youths

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has commenced capacity development program for artisans and under-served youths in Digital Literacy and Repair of Global System for Mobile Communication, (GSM) phone.

In a statement, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs. Hadiza Umar revealed that this move of the agency is in line with mandate of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, to improve digital awareness and empower Nigerian youths with requisite skills needed for job creations as players in the digital transformation agenda.

According to her, the capacity building, which aimed at addressing mirage of problems confronting the nation especially shortage of skills among large number of our unemployed and underemployed youths would hold in four different states of Gombe, Kogi, Niger and Oyo.

“The main purpose of the project is to train youth artisans who already have some skills but need to be empowered with digital skills and ICT tools in order to be competitive in the 21st century digital economy.

“A total number of 70 participants per state, drawn from each of the four states, would be trained for five days between January 10th-14th, 2022, to up their skills in modern day technologies of repair of mobile phone, digital skills and handling ICT tools. This will enable them become competitive in this era of digital economy.

“Expectedly, the outcome of capacity building would help to empower artisan youths in enhancing their businesses and earn a higher income; reduce youth unemployment by facilitating the establishment of more businesses; create new startups and more vibrant artisan community while facilitating entrepreneurship growth and youth advancement across the country,” she stated.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is the apex regulator for Information Technology in Nigeria under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The Agency is empowered by Section 6(c) of the NITDA Act, 2007 to develop guidelines for electronic governance and monitor the use of electronic data interchange and other forms of electronic communication transactions in Nigeria.

The Agency issued the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) as Nigeria’s first comprehensive framework for the protection of personal data.

The NDPR provides the principles and framework for the protection and processing of personal data of Nigerians and residents.









