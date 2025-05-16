NITDA, Cisco Empower 50 Nigerian Youths with Digital Skills

Fifty unemployed Nigerian youths have successfully completed a four-week intensive digital skills bootcamp under the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) initiative, gaining hands-on training in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IT Essentials.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The bootcamp, a joint effort between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Cisco, was held at NITDA’s South West Zonal Office in Victoria Island, Lagos. According to Mrs. Chioma Okee-Agugwo, Head of the South West Zonal Office, the initiative is a significant stride toward Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda. Speaking on behalf of NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, she stated, “This is not just a closing ceremony. It is the launchpad for new journeys—anchored in digital knowledge and powered by innovation.”

Inuwa emphasized that the DL4ALL initiative aligns with the agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), focusing on Digital Literacy, Emerging Technologies, and Youth Empowerment. It also complements President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to drive economic diversification through digitisation and skill development.

“This initiative is part of our broader commitment to digital inclusion,” Inuwa said. “We are ensuring that no one is left behind in the evolving digital economy. Our goal is to achieve 70% digital literacy by 2027, as championed by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.”

Inuwa further highlighted the programme’s impact on youth empowerment, noting that the participants are now equipped to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital economy. “They are no longer just consumers of technology. They are creators, innovators, and future employers,” he asserted.

Throughout the bootcamp, participants engaged in practical learning experiences designed to build both technical proficiency and leadership capabilities. Inuwa expressed gratitude to Cisco for delivering high-impact training and urged stakeholders to continue investing in initiatives that foster digital inclusion.

At the closing ceremony, participants showcased their newly acquired skills through project presentations that integrated Data Science, AI, and IT Essentials. Many of them expressed a newfound passion for leveraging technology to create job opportunities, not just for themselves but also for others in their communities.

“This is only the beginning,” Inuwa stated. “Through our zonal strategy, we are bringing innovation closer to local communities. This is how we democratise access and unlock Nigeria’s full digital potential.”