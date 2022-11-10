NITDA calls for stakeholder engagement on national data strategy

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has

called on all critical stakeholders and interested parties to a stakeholder engagement for the review of the draft National Data Strategy.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar noted that the Agency developed the draft National Data Strategy (NDS) in order to standardize, coordinate and develop regulatory frameworks for all Information Technology (IT) practices in Nigeria.

Mrs Umar also stated that the NDS is developed to accelerate the adoption and use of digital technologies, especially emerging technologies, for data collection, validation, storage, analysis, transmission, and reporting.

She stated,”The rapid increase in the digital transformation of economic and social activities has resulted in an unprecedented expansion of data collection and usage. Hence, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in furtherance to implementing its mandate as provided in section 6 of NITDA Act 2007 to standardize, coordinate and develop regulatory frameworks for all Information Technology (IT) practices in Nigeria, has developed a draft National Data Strategy (NDS), in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria.

“In accordance with the NDEPS, which provides a solid foundation for the Nigerian economy to be data-driven, the NDS aims to harness the potential of data for social and economic value creation towards achieving a robust digital economy and ensuring Nigeria becomes a top leader in the global data economy.

“Furthermore, the NDS is developed to accelerate the adoption and use of digital technologies, especially emerging technologies, for data collection, validation, storage, analysis, transmission, and reporting, which will enhance research and innovations, digital services, digital economy, job creation, improved quality of life, social and economic growth and prosperity, global competitiveness and sustainable development.

“Additionally, in line with global best practices, the NDS was developed on principles that will ensure fairness in the digital space, stimulate a competitive data market, open opportunities for data-driven innovation and make data more accessible for all.

“In view of the foregoing and as part of NITDA’s stakeholder approach to the development of policy documents, the Agency wishes to invite all critical stakeholders and interested parties to a stakeholder engagement for the review of the draft NDS, which is scheduled to take place on Friday 11th November 2022 at 10 am WAT via http://bit.lv/3EfoMqn.”

Mrs Umar also revealed that the Draft National Data Strategy is available on the NITDA’s website at https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Final-Draft-National-Data-Strategy.pdf

“Kindly forward all comments and inputs to [email protected] or [email protected] on or before 16th November 2022, for more information and inquiries, please contact Dr Ayodele Bakare via 08038577488 or Lukman Lamid via 08035716467.,” she stated



