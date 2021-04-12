The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called on Nigerians to submit entries for an challenge to commemorate the 2021 World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID).

Mrs Hadiza Umar, NITDA’s Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The United Nations designated April 21 of every year as World Creativity and Innovation Day, to raise awareness on the role of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development.

Umar noted that the WCID was established by the United Nations to honour creative and innovative activities of people worldwide.

She said that the theme of the 2021 WCID Challenge, “Inspiring Creativity and Innovation in the Nigerian Digital Economy’’, was targeted to harness innovative and impactful solutions for the development of a vibrant digital economy.

“The WCID is a global UN day celebrated to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem solving with respect to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The agency is therefore calling on all Nigerians with innovative and impactful working solutions to make entries for the innovation challenge.

“Solutions will be evaluated based on job and wealth creation potential, originality, marketability, scalability and inclusiveness,’’ Umar said.

She said that participants with successful entries would have an opportunity to present their solutions to technology industry stakeholders on the day.

Umar said that interested persons should to submit their entries via http://bit.ly/NITDA21WCID, adding that the portal would be opened from April 12 to April 17.

According to her, entries will be evaluated and assessed by April 19 and successful ones will be required to do a five-minute live pitch on April 21.

She advised interested persons to seek more information from Adaora Uzochukwu on [email protected]. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

