NITDA calls for contributions to the national AI policy





By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is calling on Nigerians to make contributions for the National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP), which will enhance digital innovation and evolution of technology.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency made the call on Thursday in a statement she issued in Abuja.

She explained that globally, countries are grappling with ways to manage the exponential growth of new and emerging technologies to advance their economies.

Umar said that the cognisance of the exponential growth and potential value of digital technologies is in line with the vision of President Muhammad Buhari, to diversify the Nigerian economy.

This, she said, is through utilising digital technologies and launch of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

“It is against this backdrop that Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, directs NITDA to develop a National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP).

“The development of the NAIP is envisaged to maximise the benefits, mitigate possible risks, and address some of the complexities attributed to using AI in our daily activities.

“Furthermore, it will provide directions on how Nigeria can take advantage of AI, including the development, use, and adoption of AI to proactively facilitate the development of Nigeria into a sustainable digital economy.

“The agency,hereby, invites the public to contribute and participate in developing the NAIP,” she urged.

Umar called on interested experts and volunteers to send their inputs through https://forms.office.com/r/JmgCe8HauK

or https://forms.office.com/r/nvmpp8Nv65.

She directed them to make further inquiries by reaching out to [email protected].

NITDA is responsible for developing standards, guidelines, and frameworks for the IT sector in Nigeria, as enshrined in Section 6 of the NITDA Act 2007.(NAN)

