NITDA, Ascend Studious Foundation launch Creative Technology Program 2022

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Ascend Studios Foundation is announcing the launch of Creative Technology Program (CTP), 2022.

The program is aimed at developing and retaining of Creative Technology Talents in Nigeria for promoting career skills and proving job opportunities among the beneficiaries.

“The goal of the program is to enable, nurture and upskill creative technology talents in persons into viable career options; and create an ecosystem that will boost the economic potential of all participants.

”According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the existing digital skills gap and resulted to millions of job losses – disrupting the global landscape and leaving many with speculations on the world’s recovery mechanism, therefore this level of training is crucial, according to Kashifu Inuwa CCIE,” the Director General/CEO of NITDA “.

Similarly, the President of Ascend Studios Foundation, Dr Inya Lawal, said “We are delighted that NITDA has partnered with us as our goal is to bridge the creative technology skill gap Nigeria has and produce top professionals in Gaming, Animation and Augmented Reality whose work can compete globally”.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy- the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The development of NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) is a strategic plan towards achieving the NDEPS.

In continuance to provide massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA have kick started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country. Therefore, the NITDA- Ascend Studios Foundation, CTP will enable the participants gain new skills that will help them take their ventures to the next level, at the same time formulating a strong network for sharing ideas and each other’s experiences.

As the creative economy rapidly transforms the global economic landscape and the technology skills gap between Africa and other continents widen, technology literacy is fast-becoming a fundamental right and a springboard for Africans to engage and participate in today’s world. The need and demand for creative and digital technology skills is more pressing than ever before. The program will find talents in Animation, Games and AR who will contribute positively to the Nigerian economy and its relation to career/business opportunities within creative technology. CTP is supported by the HOW Foundation, Africa Creative Market, Paramount Africa, Global Wissen Consult, Entertainment IP Germany and the Animation Excellence Cluster in Germany.

Application link: https://bit.ly/2022ctp

Application opens: 3rd November

Application closes: 11th November

The program runs from 21st of November – 7th December 2022

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is committed to implementing the National Digital economy policy for digital Nigeria. Their mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

The priorities of the Agency are Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills, Solid Infrastructure, Service Infrastructure, Digital Services Development and Promotion, Software Infrastructure, Digital Society and Emerging Technologies & Indigenous Content Development and Adoption

Ascend Studios Foundation is the implementing partner for trainings for the Africa Creative Market (ACM).

ACM was conceived to facilitate value exchange between Africa’s creative sector and the world. ACM’s mission is to empower Creatives to scale, by providing the blueprint for establishing commercially viable and sustainable business models. This will be facilitated through capacity building/trainings, providing access to funding, increase creative export and standards; and exposure to the global creative market.







Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

