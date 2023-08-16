NITDA approves digital economy centre for Kafanchan

By Amen Gajira

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has approved the establishment of a Digital Economy Centre in Kafanchan, headquarters of Kaduna South.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is contained in a letter by Dr Mohammed Kumo, the Head of Project Management, NITDA on Wednesday in Kafanchan.

Kumo said the project was aimed at facilitating access to digital services such as e-learning, adding that facilities to be deployed to the centre comprised of computers, internet connectivity, Local Area Network, an e-learning solution, a solar-powered inverter and a generator among others.

NAN reports that the approval was sequel to a request by Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South).

Katung had promised during his electioneering campaign to make Southern Kaduna an ICT hub if elected into the National Assembly, saying that ICT was fast becoming a goldmine that youths needed to take advantage of toward self-reliant.(NAN)

