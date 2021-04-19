By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has said that the federal government has saved over N2 billion through the IT project clearance initiated by NITDA.

Pantami disclosed this at the occasion of NITDA 20th Anniversary marked on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister who appreciated the achievements of NITDA within its 20 years of establishment, said one of the major achievements of the agency is the IT project clearance which has saved the country several billions of naira.

Pantami noted that the IT project clearance is one area which the President Buhari’s administration is battling corruption in the communications space.

He said,”Some of the major achievements of NITDA is in the area of IT project clearance. The administration of President Mohammadu Buhari is more about fighting corruption and this is one of the strategic areas where corruption has been fought when it comes to IT project in the federal public institutions.

“I know a situation where a project will be brought to NITDA and you will discover after reviewing, NITDA will be able to bring down the price to a certain percentage.

“I know a certain project where NITDA through IT project where NITDA through IT project clearance saved over 2billion naira for the federal government of Nigeria.

“And however that function was missing for many years but it was fully reactivated between 2016 to early 2017.

“What is most important is not only reactivating but the agency has been consistent in doing that.”

The Minister pointed out that there is a high level of integrity in the process in which IT clearance is obtained in the country, adding that this is highly commendable.

The Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi in his remark said that the agency has made tremendous achievements since its inception which has contributed immensely to the GDP of the country.





He said,”The achievements recorded by the agency since its establishment so far include, huge ICT contribution to GDP from less than 0.5% in 2001 to more than 14% today.

“Catalysing job creation and igniting inclusion and literacy. As a result now, are witnessing emergence of new economic sectors like E-commerce, venture capital investment, business process outsourcing, data protection compliance organization, IT equipment manufacturing and robust software industry.

“With this important milestone in carrying out our mandate, we think our 20th anniversary is worth celebrating.”

The NITDA DG stressed that since its establishment, the agency has evolved in many aspects and responded to its mandate’s dynamics.

According to him, the agency has impacted over 2.5 million Nigerians directly and indirectly through capacity building training and skills development.

He added that the agency has so far created over 2,600 job in the industry.

He stressed that other countries are now looking up to the agency for data and digital protection.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the NITDA 20th Anniversary logo by the Minister.

The occasion was graced by DG Nigerian Communications Commission,(NCC), DG National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Managing Director(MD) GALAXY BACKBONE Limited, DG NigCOMSAT, Postmaster, NIPOST, among others.

