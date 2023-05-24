NITAD restates commitment to useful trainings

By Blessing Odega

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD) says it has trained individuals and organisations to improve the training and learning space in the country.

The national president and chairman council of NITAD, Mrs Ayode Igbeyi, said this at the institute’s 27th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday in Jos .

Igbeyi said that the institute “is in the business of training and development to help groom individuals and organisations from different fields.

“The institute isn’t profit driven and its intent is to contribute its quota in human capital training and development to grow the nation.

“The Federal Government can’t handle everything; it needs the collaboration of the private sector to grow the nation.

“NITAD training and development of different organisations and individuals from different fields is a way of contributing to the growth of the nation”.

Igbeyi emphasised that training remained a powerful driving force for business, corporate and economic growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NITAD was established three decades ago with the mandate aimed at facilitating the exchange of knowledge, skills and experience for those engaged in learning and development.(NAN)