NISS improves crops yields through good soil management – Coordinator

By Hilary Akalugwu

Prof Charles Asadu, Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), in South East, said that the agency is using good soil management to improve crops yield in the zone.

Asadu disclosed this in Nsukka on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the harvest of crops planted in NISS demonstration farm, Nsukka.

He explained that the essence of planting different crops with different treatments (manures) applications in the demonstration farm was to determine which manure helped the crop to produce better yields.

“After this harvest, we will sit down and analyse the yields of each crops as a result of the manure applied on it.

“From our analysis, we will be able to advise farmers appropriately on which manure is best for each crop,” he said.

According to Asadu, some of the crops planted in the farm include pototoes, maize, cassava, yam while manures such as Lime, MPK fertilizer with Lime, Poultry with Lime and Poultry alone were manures applied differently on crops.

The zonal coordinate noted that manure were meant to provide crops with required nutrients as well as helped in reducing the acidity of soils.

Asadu disclosed that one of the aims of Federal Government in establishing NISS was for the Institute to ensure adequate soil management that would help improve agricultural yields in the country.

Speaking, Mr Babajide Lawal, an Agricultural Officer at NISS Headquarters, Abuja, who was present during the harvest, expressed satisfaction on the bumper yields of crops planted in NISS demonstration farms in Nsukka.

Lawal, who said he was in Nsukka on the official capacity to monitor the harvests, noted that the harvest has shown that with proper management of soil, achieving food security in the country was possible.

“I am impressed on the bumper harvest from the NISS farm in Nsukka.

“I commend Asadu, the zonal coordinate of NISS in South East, for his commitment in piloting the affairs of the Institute in the zone,” he said.

Lawal expressed appreciation to Prof Victor Chude, the Director General of NISS, for his excellent way of managing the affairs of the Institute, especially, in establishing the NISS’s demonstration farms in all the geo-political zones in order to teach farmers good soil management (NAN)