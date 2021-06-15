NISP: Over 300 Independent Monitors receive engagement letters, tablets in Bauchi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has charged Independent Monitors in Bauchi state to be diligent while monitoring the various National Social Investment Programmes in the state.

The Minister gave the charge on Monday at the Command Guest House in Bauchi during the distribution of engagement letters and tablets to over 300 Independent Monitors in the state.

Farouq said that the Independent Monitors were picked from the thousands trained nationwide including Bauchi State from February to April 2021.

“Using this Application, the Ministry sees real time report of activities of the Independent Monitors on the Field.

“We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state and detect areas of challenges.

“This will provide greater visibility to the Ministry and equip us with information to follow up with implementation happening at the state level,”she said.

The Independent Monitors are expected to report to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs on all its National Social Investment Programmes including the monitoring of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme GEEP, N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer CCT and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme NHGSFP in their immediate communities.

Each Independent Monitor will earn N30,000 monthly for a period of one year and must meet up to 80% of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.