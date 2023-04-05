NIS warns Oyo residents against  harbouring illegal migrants

By Suleiman Shehu

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned residents against harbouring illegal migrants.

The state`s Comptroller, Mr Muhammed Umar gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Umar said that it was an offence for anyone in the state and Nigeria in general, to harbour illegal migrants

He said that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

The comptroller said that harbouring illegal migrants could infringe on the country`s security, a development that would not be condoned by the service.

“We encourage people to help us and let us know when they see anyone harbouring illegal migrants.

“It infringes on our national security when you habour somebody that is not a Nigerian and most likely does not engage in legitimate business.

“Every non-Nigeria that is here and doing a legitimate business should have registered with the service which is an indication that such a person is legally here,“Umar said.

The comptroller further warned residents not to facilitate and aid in smuggling migrants into the country.

Umar said that it was an offence for anyone to help illegal migrants to cross the border into the country.

He said the service would continue to carry out sensitisation along the border areas, on the implication of assisting or facilitating border crossing of illegal migrants.

Umar said that those trying to cross the border illegally are mostly those who don’t have proper documents to be accepted in the country.

“It is a big offence to engage in smuggling of migrants, facilitating entry of people through illegal means,” the Comptroller said.

The comptroller said that the NIS border patrol team had several times apprehended a number of illegal migrants and repatriated them.

He said the team would not relent in their effort at getting rid of illegal migrants in the country.

Umar called on passport applicants to avoid patronising touts to get their international passports but follow the procedure by registering online.

He said that a new passport office would soon be inaugurated in Oyo town to reduce the pressure on the Ibadan passport centre.

Umar said that the service is always at the service of the general public to serve them better. (NAN)