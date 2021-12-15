NIS trains image makers on effective communication strategies

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced the training of its image makers on effective communication strategies to prevent the smuggling of migrants.

The two-day training which commenced in Kaduna on Wednesday, is supported by Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policy and the European Union.

It is to reawaken the NIS spokespersons on the Actions against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (A-TIPSOM) agenda.

The Acting Comptroller General of NIS, Isah Jere, said while declaring the workshop open that illegal migration was a global problem, as such immigration services needed to be a step ahead of the perpetrators.

Jere, represented by ACG, Zone ‘B’ Zainab Lawal, described illegal migration as inhumane and restated NIS commitment to combat trafficking in persons and other forms of illegal migration.

The comptroller general, however, said that the indices of illegal trafficking and migration had reduced in the country, because of continuous awareness and diligence by NIS personnel.

He urged the personnel to maximally benefit from the workshop for the betterment of the service and the country in general.

Mr Bello Omotosho, Project Officer of A-TIPSOM, said the training, under the European Development Fund Project in Nigeria, was to further educate the NIS spokespersons on their duties across.

“The PROs will be impacted with the latest knowledge, trends and magnitude on how to go about the campaign on enlightening the public on discouraging smuggling of migrants,” he said.

The NIS spokesperson, ACI Amos Okpu, said it was the first time the service gathered all its Public Relations Officers (PROs) from different formations for such training.

He said the essence was to make the PROs be in tune with latest communication strategies and deepen their skills and ability to communicate effectively on activities revolving round the service.

Some of the participants, ASI Muhammad Audu and ASI Author Benson, the PROs, of Borno and Akwa Ibom commands, said the training would avail them the opportunity to understand the practicability of effective communication. (NAN)

