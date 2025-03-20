NIS to roll out e-visas to boost efficiency, curb corruption

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to introduce electronic visas (e-Visas) soon, aiming to reduce inefficiency and curb corruption across the country.

NIS Comptroller General, Mrs Ke

mi Nandap, made this statement during the opening of the 3rd nationwide sensitisation campaign on ensuring efficient service delivery and zero tolerance for corruption on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is “Increased Digitalisation and Consolidated Innovations for Efficient and Transparent Services.”

The anti-corruption campaign will also take place across all NIS commands and formations.

According to Nandap, the introduction of e-Visas will streamline the visa application process, eliminating human contact and reducing the risk of corruption.

She emphasised that the online application system was designed to be more efficient and convenient for applicants.

Nandap further highlighted the automation of NIS processes, which had reduced human interaction and, as a result, minimised opportunities for corruption.

She urged the public to hold the service accountable and to commend personnel where deserved.

“The NIS plays a vital role in national security, border management, and the facilitation of regular migration. Our actions significantly impact the image of Nigeria.

“Last year, the NIS made a commitment to combat corruption through digitalisation and innovation to improve service delivery.

“One of the flagship initiatives, the Passport Automation Programme, has already reduced passport processing times and eliminated opportunities for corruption that existed in the manual process,” she stated.

Nandap also highlighted the introduction of the Contactless Passport Application Process, which allowed Nigerians to submit applications online, eliminating physical contact with officers and further minimising corruption risks.

“Additionally, the introduction of e-gates at airports aims to enhance security and streamline passenger processing, reducing manual intervention and the risk of corruption.

“The use of body cameras by NIS officers was also emphasised as a key step in enhancing transparency and accountability.”

Nandap explained that body cameras would help curb brutality, gather evidence, and rebuild public trust in the service.

“The NIS is also collaborating with Interpol to combat corruption and transnational crimes, sharing intelligence and best practices with international law enforcement agencies.”

Nandap proudly mentioned that an NIS officer was among the five Interpol trainers recently certified for Nigeria, reinforcing the service’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“In collaboration with national anti-corruption agencies like SERVICOM, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the NIS is enhancing internal mechanisms to promote transparency and accountability.

“Officers found in violation of ethical standards will face disciplinary actions, underscoring the Service’s commitment to upholding the law and maintaining public trust.”(NAN)