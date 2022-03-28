NIS to establish passport office in Zaria

By Mustapha Yauri

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it will establish a new Passport office and new Area office in Zaria to strengthen the system and bring its services more closer to people.

The Controller of Immigration Service, Kaduna State, Mr Odion Adapoye, said this during the inspection of the site for the two projects in Zaria on Monday.

Adapoye said the establishment of a passport office in Zaria was utmost in the mind of the Emir of Zazzau and the visit to the site was an assurance to the emir that the project would soon come to fruition.

“What I just inspected happen to be our land. Very soon you will see a passport office and Zaria Area Office being erected here,” he said.

He said that the Acting Controller-General of Immigration Service, Mr Idris Jere, had hinted plans to improve the welfare of the officers and men of the service hence the projects.

Adapoye said that the construction of the new area office was aimed at addressing the challenge of an office accommodation being experienced by the service in its Zaria Area Command.

The state controller said that the management of the service was also looking into the issue of residential accommodation for its officers and men in Zaria area office to further enhance staff welfare.

Adapoye, who assumed duty as the state controller on Jan. 31 reiterated his commitments to further improve the welfare of the officers and men of the service in Kaduna state.

“I have come here determined to improve the welfare of our staff; determined to make sure that every single officer counts.

“My desire is to ensure that everybody within the command feels the sense of belonging so that they become more dedicated to the service of their father land,” he said.

He said the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service would work closely with other sister security agencies to harness the national security. (NAN)

