NIS tasks spokespersons on healthy relationships with public

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says there ought to be sustainable efforts to foster healthy relationships between the service and the public.



Mr Amos Okpu, the spokesperson of the service made this observation in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.



He stated that the idea was mooted at a training in Calabar which 43 spokespersons drawn from various commands attended.



He said that the Acting Comptroller-General, NIS, Mr Isah Jere, who was represented by Mr George Didel, the Comptroller in-charge of Akwa Ibom, described the two-day training as apt and timely.



He said Jere noted that the training was timely, especially now that cases of Smuggling of Migrants (SoM) and Trafficking in Person (TIP) are at the front burner in major global discourses.



He commended the organisers –International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies — FIIAPP — for taking the initiative to contribute to capacity development of NIS spokespersons which would translate to the good image of the service.



The senior Project Officer, FIIAPP in Nigeria, Mr Joseph Sanwo, who represented the Team Leader, Mr Raefel Molina said the workshop was a contribution to capacity building of the public relations officers of the NIS and was sponsored by the EU.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which was implemented by FIIAPP, a Spanish non-profit organisation, received tremendous support from the European Union.(NAN)

