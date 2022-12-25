NIS rewards outstanding officers in Imo, lauds Gov Uzodinma on office relocation

By Victor Nwachukwu

Owerri, Dec. 24, 2022 (NAN) The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rewarded some of its officers and men in Imo with awards of excellence for their outstanding performances in the year 2022.

NIS Comptroller in Imo, Mrs Nkechi Ezugwu, presented the awards at the Command’s End-of-Year party and award ceremony, held in Owerri, on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five officers received individual awards while four sections were rewarded as groups.

Ezugwu who congratulated the awardees on their selection said they were considered worthy to receive the awards after a “rigorous selection process” adding that the recognition was a call to improved service.

She thanked the NIS Comptroller-General, Mr Isah Idris , officers and men of the NIS in Imo and the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Mr Dania Dennis for facilitating the activities of the Command in their different capacities.

She also thanked Heads of Federal Establishments in the state, inclusive of sister security agencies for their unalloyed support and synergy which helped the Command to record successes in the year 2022.

She expressed profound gratitude to the state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for approving the relocation of the Command’s Headquarters to a new location.

She expressed confidence that all necessary official documentation to aid the relocation would be fast-tracked.

The relocation, she said would afford the Command more space and help to effectively address issues of intrusion by touts disguised as officers.

” We are grateful to Gov. Hope Uzodimma who, recently approved the relocation of our Command Headquarters to more suitable location and promised necessary logistics support to facilitate the move.

” With his support, since I assumed office in August 2022, we have been able to refurbish our operational vehicles, construct a beach volleyball court in the federal secretariat premises.

“We have also been able to secure spaces for immigration activities at the Arrival and departure wings of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

” To you awardees, may I congratulate you and remind you that the reward for hard-work is more work. To whom more is given, a lot more is expected “, she said.

The Command’s Passport Control Officer and Chairman of Planning Committee for the event, Mr Cyril Alaje, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, warned the public to be mindful of the activities of touts disguised as officers.

He assured Imo residents that the Command would continue to improve its quality of service and deliver within record time in line with its core mandate.

One of the awardees and Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Chiaka Okere, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, promised to put in more work so as to justify the confidence reposed in him.

NAN also reports that the event was attended by officials of all security agencies and federal agencies in the state, as well as officials of the state government. (NAN)