NIS rescues 4 victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), says has four female victims of trafficking in Jigawa.

The Comptroller, Mr Isma’il Abba, told newsmen in Dutse on Friday, the victims were on Thursday at Gurai village in Babura Local Area of the state.

Abba said the victims were by the personnel of the Service operating on Kazaure-Babura-Ringim axis.

He said the victims aged between 16 and 33 were rescued on way to Tripoli, Libya enroute Jigawa/Katsina border.

The Service, he said, arrested a suspected collaborator of the trafficked victims, adding preliminary investigation indicated the victims hailed from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Osun .

He said the victims would handed over to the National Agency Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Service in May rescued seven female victims of trafficking in the same area.

The victims aged between 16 and 27, were rescued on way to Tripoli, Libya.

They were from Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.

Also, the Police command in the state in March rescued three women in the same Babura axis, suspected to have been trafficked from Plateau. (NAN)

