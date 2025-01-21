NIS rescues 2 teenage victims of human trafficking

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Illela Border Command, Sokoto State, has apprehended two female victims of human trafficking heading for Algeria, through Niger Republic.

The Comptroller of Immigration, in charge of the Illela border command, Mr Tony Akuneme, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akuneme said that the victims named Vivian Chigozie and Miracle Felix had been handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sokoto State Command.

He said that the victims were intercepted at Tureta check point at the border between Sokoto and Zamfara State following a tip off from the NAPTIP agents in Sokoto.

“Upon interrogation, it was gathered that the two young girls, aged 18 and 19 years respectively, were coming from Enugu State.

“They were on their way to Algeria through Illela border without traveling documents when they were apprehended,” he said.

Akuneme reaffirmed the commitment of the NIS, under the leadership of Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap in fighting human trafficking and migrant smuggling across Nigerian borders.

He also assured that NIS would continue to collaborate with NAPTIP and all other sister security agencies to fight the menace of human trafficking .

In his response, the Sokoto State NAPTIP Commander who received the victims from NIS, Mr Abubakar Tabra, appreciated the Comptroller and his officers for their vigilance.

Tabra also commended them for always cooperating with NAPTIP in the fight against human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.(NAN)