NIS pledges more vigilance ahead of March 18 polls

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has pledged to be more vigilant during the upcoming governorship and states assembly elections.

Mr Aminu Shamsuddin, the NIS Comptroller in Kwara, made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Shamsuddin said the command would deploy more than 1000 personnel to border areas and polling units during the election, as it did during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly election.

“This time around, the election is about the governor that will manage the affairs of the state and people are showing more interest, at the same time making moves.

“All security personnel are on top of the situation and will ensure that there is absolute free and fair election in the state.

“All supervisors of security agencies will be out to monitor the election, district officers will also be on standby to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise,” he said.

The comptroller warned foreigners not to get involved in the election, as any of them caught would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He urged Nigerians living in border areas to conduct themselves well before and after the elections, adding that land borders would be closed for 24 hours from the midnight of March 17. (NAN)