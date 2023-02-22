NIS opens enhanced e-passport facility in Zaria

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has opened an e-passport facility in Zaria, Kaduna State, to enhance passport administration in the state.

The NIS Comptroller General, Isah Jere, who inaugurated the new office on Wednesday, said the new facility was part of efforts to enhance passport administration, border management and staff welfare.

He said that the enhanced e-passport has more sophisticated security features and one of the most secure passports in the world.

“Nigeria is the first country in Africa to migrate to this type of passport. Today, as we inaugurate this Passport office, Zaria joins several other centres across the country and abroad.

“These include FCT-Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Canada, UK and USA that have been successfully migrated to the enhanced ePassport regime.

“May I quickly mention that the enhanced ePassport and the ordinary electronic passport are running concurrently until a convenient time when all our centres would have been fully migrated to the former,” he said.

Jere said that the enhanced electronic passport was in three categories of 32-page 5-year validity; the 64-page 5-year validity and; 64-page 10-year validity for adults.

“It may interest you to note that Zaria is unique in the sense that it is the first passport office in Nigeria to be situated outside a state capital.

“As we roll out this enhanced travel document, we are confident that instances of delays in processing Passports will be taken care of,” he said.

The NIS boss advised applicants to follow guidelines and make use of the online application and payment platform: passport.immigration.gov.ng.

He said that it was equally important for prospective passport applicants to ensure that they confirmed that their NIN details were the same as their passport application details.

This, he said, was to avoid a situation where the applications could not be processed due to a data mismatch.

“I enjoin those who have any complaints to use the following channels to resolve any issue. Twitter: @nigimmigration; Facebook: @nigimmigration; portal.immigration.gov.ng to interact and chat with our virtual assistant; or call +2348021819988.”

Speaking, the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli appreciated the CG for citing a new passport office in Zaria, saying it would relieve people of the stress of going to Kaduna and Abuja to process their passports.

According to the emir, more than half of the people who patronise the passport office in Kaduna were from Zaria and environs.

“We appreciate this move as it will relieve us all from the stress of getting a new passport or renewing it,” he said.(NAN)