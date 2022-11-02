NIS nabs, repatriates 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing voters cards

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing voters cards.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Isah Dansuleiman, made this known during a sensitisation programme on the 2023 general elections for stakeholders in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the sensitisation programme is “Credible Elections in Nigeria: What is expected of migrants before, during and after the Election”.

Dansuleiman said that the migrants were arrested during a raid conducted in October by the command across the length and breath of the state.

The Comptroller said that the foreigners violated the law of the land and were instantly repatriated to their various countries of origin.

“No migrant regardless of their status should participate in the 2023 general elections and any migrant caught in possession of voters card will face the full wrath of the law.

“Those using them know their status but use them for their selfish reasons to procure voters cards,” he said.

The Comptroller warned migrants residing in Oyo State not to involve themselves in the 2023 general elections, saying they are allowed to stay in Nigeria to carry out their legal activities provided they have the required documents.

Dansuleiman called on Nigerians to report any migrant trying to participate in the general elections.

He assured Nigerians that the command would not relent at ensuring that the 2023 general elections is free, fair and credible.

Dansuleiman further called on migrants who are yet to do the migrants re-registration to do so, saying that the command would soon go out to smoke them out. (NAN)

