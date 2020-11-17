NIS issues travelling documents to 7,874 applicants in Edo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Edo Command, said on Tuesday that it issued travelling documents to no fewer than 7,874 applicants between July and October.

Mrs Augustina Okuenyungbo, the Comptroller of Immigration in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Okuenyungbo said that the documents issued to the applicants included e-Passport, Ecowas Travel Certificate, Residence Cards as well as renewals.

She explained that in July, 2,002 applicants were provided with e-Passports while 629 got theirs on August 2.

The comptroller of immigration said that 976 applicants got travelling documents in September and 2,221 were given in October.