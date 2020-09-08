NIS INTERPOL system uploads 150,000 stolen, lost travel documents

He said that the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede was updated in a brief on the development by the team in view of the report received of the success so far.

He added that the Nigerian SLTD detection and tracking system domiciled at the NIS Headquarters has successfully yielded result and worth appreciating by Nigerians and the global Community.

“This is an effort put in place by the Service team to rid the world of attempts and deliberate acts leading to identity theft, frauds and other organised crimes perpetrated globally using SLTD.